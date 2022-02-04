Playing Devi Parvati has been a blessing: Shivya Pathania

New Delhi, February 4, 2022

She has impressed viewers with her portrayal of Devi Parvati in the mythological show Baal Shiv, being telecast on &TV.

For actress Shivya Pathania, who had earlier caught the attention of viewers with her roles of Radha in the show Radhakrishn on Star Bharat and that of Goddess Sita in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush on Sony Entertainment Television, assaying the role of Devi Parvati has been a blessing.

In a chat , the actress said that playing the role of Devi Parvati has been a great opportunity for her as an actor.

"I have done mythological shows before, too, but for me playing Devi Parvati has been a blessing. For me it has been an interesting journey as Devi Parvati," she said.

Being telecast on &TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm, Baal Shiv tells the mythical story of the childhood avatar of Lord Shiva.

Shivya Pathania said that playing the character of a goddess is rewarding as well as challenging.

''These are strong characters and viewers have a certain mindset or imagery about them. These are larger than life characters which pose a challenge for an actor to create a distinct imagery which is refreshing, and one with which the audience can resonate and relate.

"I am one of the few blessed actors to get an opportunity to essay a variety of goddess’ characters and it is quite fascinating," the actress said.

The actress said that playing a goddess calls for a lot of research on the part of the actor.

"A lot of research and hard work goes into essaying these characters. One must pay a lot of attention to diction, expression, dialogues alongside managing the heavy costume, make-up and jewellery. Every minute detail matters and one just cannot just add one's own element as it might just fall out of place.

"However, these characters have a grandeur and are alluring. Getting into the make-up of Devi Parvati is an arduous process but it is all worth it," she said.

''I am a Shiv Bhakt in real life and feel extremely fortunate to be a part of the show. The show is about Shiv's childhood, it depicts the undekhi gatha of Mahadev's Baal roop," she said.

Talking about the character, Shivya said, "Devi Parvati plays a pivotal part in the show as the audience will get to see how, after getting married to Shiv, Devi Parvati settles in her new phase of life. Initially, she will be demanding and will have certain apprehensions, but eventually, she will understand the true nature of Kailash. It is indeed a challenging role, I am fortunate to be able to portray it with grace."

While there have been several fascinating shows on Lord Shiva and his various roops, one story that has not been shown before on Indian television is the story of his Baal Roop.

Aptly positioned as Mahadev Ki Undekhi Gatha, the show depicts the mythical Katha of the mother and son, Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv, and their eternal bond.

Considered Infinite and the Unborn, Lord Shiva had taken many avatars, but he had never experienced childhood and mother's love. However, post his marriage with Devi Parvati, Mahadev takes the form of a child to fulfil Devi Parvati's wish and becomes the dutiful son of Mahasati Anusuya.

Produced by Zee Studios, Baal Shiv features a stellar cast including Aan Tiwari (as Baal Shiv), Mouli Ganguly (as Mahasati Anusuya), Siddharth Arora (as Mahadev), Shivya Pathania (as Devi Parvati), Krrip Kapur Suri (as Asur Andhak), Praneet Bhatt (as Narad Muni), Danish Akhtar Saifi (as Nandi), Dakssh Ajit Singh (as Indra), Anjita Poonia (as Indrani), Ravi Khanvilkar (as Archarya Dandpani), and Pallavi Pradhan (as Maina Devi), amongst others.

Shivya has established a special place in the hearts of fans of Indian television shows with her mythological characters in Radhakrishn and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.

A former Miss Shimla, Shivya debuted on television with the show Humsafars.

She played the role of Aarzoo Sheikh Mahajan in the show opposite Harshad Chopda.

Later she played a romantic character Zara Khan in the episodic series Yeh Hai Aashiqui on Bindaas. Her portrayal of Sanchi Mittal in Sony TV's Ek Rishta Sajhedari grabbed eyeballs.

She came into the limelight with the character of Radha in Radhakrishn on Star Bharat. Later, she portrayed Sita in Colors TV's Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.

