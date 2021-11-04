Netflix unveils trailer of the final five episodes of Money Heist, which will premiere on December 3

Mumbai, November 4, 2021

With a month left until the world discovers the fate of The Professor (Alvaro Morte) and his gang, Netflix has revealed the trailer for the iconic Spanish series Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2.

The five episodes will end the heist when they premiere worldwide on December 3, the streaming entertainment major said.

The first volume of Part 5 of the series, which also had five episodes, was released on September 3.

"Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead. The enemy still lurks in the Bank of Spain, wounded but as dangerous as ever. Facing their darkest hour and greatest challenge yet, the gang hatch a bold plan to get the gold out without anyone noticing. To make matters worse, the Professor makes the biggest mistake of his life," the release said.

Apart from Morte, the cast of the series includes Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Rodrigo de la Serna and Najwa Nimri, among others.

Money Heist has been developed by Vancouver Media, a television production company founded in late 2015 by Alex Pina that aims to create shows that stand out from the rest. Since its launch, it has developed Money Heist, The Pier, and White Lines, with Sky Rojo its newest addition.