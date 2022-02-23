National Geographic launches ‘She Builds’ - a series of short films on Indian women entrepreneurs

New Delhi, February 23, 2022

National Geographic has joined hands with Sequoia India to spotlight the inspiring journeys of Indian women entrepreneurs with "She Builds", its new digital series which premiered yesterday.

The six-part series of short digital films will touch upon the lives of seven successful Indian female founders, who are defying the odds by taking risks, dreaming big and driving innovation in India, National Geographic said in a press release.

The films will be released on National Geographic India’s social media platforms that have a combined following of over 10 million. These will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The short films aim to showcase the sheer grit and passion of these women, their will to persevere and the ambition to create impact by building something from scratch. By spotlighting these role models, She Builds seeks to put entrepreneurship on the agenda for a wider group of women and girls.

The series, which will air over two weeks, will feature innovative and inspiring entrepreneurs like Neetu Yadav & Kirti Jangra, Animall; Ashwini Asokan, Mad Street Den; Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth; Prukalpa Sankar, Atlan; Rashi Narang, Heads Up For Tails; Divya Gokulnath, BYJU’S.

“At National Geographic, it is our constant endeavour to bring stories that take our audiences on an immersive, inspiring and sympathetic journey. With ‘She Builds’, we are delighted to bring motivational stories of seven women entrepreneurs who have contributed to changing the narrative of women leadership in India. We understand that short-form content presented interestingly are appreciated and preferred by our audiences, so we are bringing these stories in bite-size formats and premiering them on our highly engaged social media platforms,” Kevin Vaz, Head - Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, said.

The films were produced in collaboration with Guneet Monga, CEO & Founder, Sikhya Entertainment Private Ltd. and Executive Producer for an Academy Award-winning film directed by Vijayeta Kumar.

“At Sequoia India we have been privileged to meet ambitious and successful women entrepreneurs who challenge the status quo every day, building game-changing businesses to be the pioneering leaders they are. Their stories are inspiring, relatable, and incredibly uplifting. But they just don’t get told often enough. We are very grateful to our founders for giving us this opportunity - and sparking a flame that we hope will inspire many,” Gayatri Yadav, CMO, Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, said.

“As a filmmaker, I get a lot of creative satisfaction in telling stories that can inspire conversations and shape perceptions. With ‘She Builds,’ I am taking the opportunity to present the stories of seven exceptional women who are defining what it means to be a leader in 21st century India. I hope that by shining the spotlight on these role models, we can inspire other women to own their place in life and work. It was great to collaborate with National Geographic India and Sequoia India on this important project,” Guneet Monga, CEO & Founder, Sikhya Entertainment Pvt. Ltd said.

The films are Kirti Jangra and Neetu Yadav, Animall on February 22, Ashwini, Mad Street Den on February 24, Ghazal, Mamaearth on February 26, Prukalpa, Atlan on March 1, Rashi, HUFT on March 3, Divya, BYJU'S on March 5.

