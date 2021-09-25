Mumbai Diaries: A gripping tale of frontline workers' efforts to save lives during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

New Delhi, September 25, 2021

The night of 26/11, 2008 shook the city of Mumbai, the financial capital of India, to its core with a handful of terrorists from across the border striking terror at various locations of the metropolitan city.

Even as the attacks sent a shiver down the spine of the residents of the city, frontline workers in a hospital in the city toiled to save lives of those injured in the terrorist strikes.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11, being streamed on Amazon Prime Video, is a fictional story of frontline workers at a hospital in Mumbai standing against all odds to save innocent lives as a group of mercenaries from across the border terrorised the city.

These frontline workers -- doctors and nurses -- had just one objective, that of saving every single life amid the mayhem caused by the terrorist strike.

While many books, films and documentaries have dealt with terrorist attacks and the strong defence by the Indian armed forces, not much has been said or written about the role of the frontline workers during the grave emergency that struck Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008.

Directed by Nikhil Advani, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 tells an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital, while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude.

An emotional tale of an unending battle by doctors and nurses at the Bombay general hospital to save lives amid a flood of victims of the terrorist strikes brought in at the hospital, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 comes across as a glorious tribute to these frontline workers who stood between life and death for the hundreds of victims of the terrorist strikes on that deadly night.