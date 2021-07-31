Looking to do challenging roles on television or films: Divyanka Tripathi

New Delhi, July 31, 2021

She has won the hearts of viewers with her performance in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbettein.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya , who is currently wowing the audiences with her daredevil acts in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, being aired on Colors TV , says that she is constantly looking to challenge herself as an actress.

The actress says that she wants to try her hand at roles which allow her an opportunity to do something different from what she has done before.

'I am always looking forward to doing a show or film which allows me a chance to do something I have not attempted before, where I can be seen in a different zone. I now want to attempt something very different from what I have done till now.

"I want to do something challenging as an actor," Divyanka said in a chat with her fans.

Divyanka, who essayed a soft romantic role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, said she now wants to do something very different from what she has done.

'I am aware that I have a very soft face . But I now want to play something very different like an IAS officer, Forest range officer, or a negative character. I am reading a few different scripts and I hope to find something interesting and challenging soon," Divyanka said.

Divyanka said doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been a great experience.

For Divyanka, who has done a mountaineering course from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi, doing Khatron Ke Khiladi is fulfillment of a desire.

"Performing the various daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi has been a great experience. In fact, watching my co-contestants like Anushka Sen sometimes makes me feel that I should have done this show when I was 18 or 19," she said.

Divyanka said that it was her husband Vivek Dahiya who motivated her to do the show as it is something she had been wanting to do since a long time.

"It took me nearly two weeks to say yes to the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi'as I feared that doing the various stunts would aggravate my back pain. Vivek played a big role in motivating me to do the show," she said.

Asked about reports of her doing the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Divyanka said that the second season was happening but she was not doing the show.

'Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and had even given a look test for the show. But I said no to the show as I could not relate to the character. Whenever I take up any project I devote myself totally to it . For me, it is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about it, I will never do it.

"In case of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, I couldn't feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to it," the actress said.

Divyanka was recently seen in a few episodes of Crime Patrol on Sony Entertainment Television which dealt with crimes against women.

'Working in Crime Patrol has been an incredible experience. Doing the show has helped me realize the need for women empowerment in the country. I realised that women empowerment starts from within and from the family," she said.

