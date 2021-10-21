Kota Factory 2: Insightful series on problems of IIT aspirants

New Delhi, October 21, 2021

In one of the episodes of Kota Factory 2 , an IIT aspirant, who finds himself bewildered and confused by the IIT coaching classes held in the city of Kota, wonders as to why one needs to go through the intense drill to prepare for IIT when one can get admission to any other engineering college in one's city.

The students' query elicits a classic reply from Jeetu bhaiya, the iconic character from first season of Kota Factory of an IIT coach who is on the wish list of every IIT aspirant in Kota.

"No, it is not necessary that you go to the IIT. Appear for the IIT entrance exam because it is a tough nut to crack and because having a go at tough tasks gives a boost to your confidence," Jeetu bhaiya tells the confused IIT aspirant.

It is many such life lessons given by Jeetu bhaiya that form the highlight of the second season of Kota Factory, lending it the same inspirational value that made Season 1 an iconic and a must-watch show for the youth, in general, and IIT aspirants, in particular.

If Season 1 saw Jeetu bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar) put his students at ease with his informal style of coaching and his friendly interaction, Season 2 sees him mesmerize his students with life altering lessons which are not only meant to prepare them for becoming better professionals but also better human beings who are completely in charge of their lives.