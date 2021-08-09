Indian Matchmaking to return for Season 2 on Netflix

Mumbai, August 9, 2021

Streaming entertainment major Netflix today said it had renewed the popular series Indian Matchmaking, in which matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the United States and India throughthe arranged marriage process, for a second season.

"She is back! Sima Taparia from Mumbai is back to match you with the new jodis of Indian Matchmaking," a press release from Netflix said.

"Sima Aunty became extremely popular after the first season aired on Netflix. The stars have aligned and the streaming platform has now renewed Indian Matchmaking for a second season," it said.

The series, which provided an inside view of the arranged marriage custom in today's world, had sparked multiple conversations around the world.

"Matchmaker Sima Taparia, who recently earned a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards, returns to help some familiar faces and new singletons across the globe who have decided that it’s time to put their love lives in the hands of the expert," the release said.

"Over 8 episodes, elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia learns about her clients with painstaking precision - from interests and ambitions to in-depth astrological readings - as she guides them towards their perfect match. From Houston to Chicago to Mumbai, these young singles go on sometimes fun, sometimes awkward first dates - often with their family in tow - to discover whether these good-on-paper matches can turn into a love that lasts a lifetime," it added.

Indian Matchmaking is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), LLC. Executive producers are Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, and J. C. Begley.

