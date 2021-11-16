I love challenges as they help me to explore my acting skills: Mouli Ganguly

New Delhi, November 16, 2021

She has established a niche for herself on the small screen with her powerful performances in shows belonging to diverse genres.

Actress Mouli Ganguly will be soon seen playing the central role in the mythological show Baal Shiv, which tells the story of the child avatar of Lord Shiva.

Mouli, known for her portrayals in shows like Kahin KissI Roz, Kkusum and Ek Thhi Naayka, is excited to play the central role of Mahasati Anusuya in Baal Shiv, which airs on &TV from November 23.

The show will depict the mythical "katha" of the mother and son, Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv, and their eternal bond.

Considered Infinite and the Unborn, Lord Shiva had taken many avatars, but he had never experienced childhood and mother's love. However, post his marriage with Devi Parvati, Mahadev takes the form of a child to fulfil Devi Parvati's wish and becomes the dutiful son of Mahasati Anusuya.

For Mouli, who is doing her second mythological show on television, playing the role of Mahasati Anusuya is an enriching experience.

In a chat ahead of the airing of the show, Mouli said, "Being a part of &TV's Baal Shiv is a momentous occasion for me. It is a one-of- its kind shows with a captivating storyline. When I was offered the role of Mahasati Anusuya, I accepted it instantly because it's an extremely well sketched role for an actor and most importantly I love Shiva, so yes there was an emotional soulful and spiritual connection.

"I have lot of faith in this show and really hope this show does well. Also, the character of Anusuya is very prominent and strong, and deep inside, as an artiste, it’s a opportunity to get to play well-defined roles like this. I have essayed varied characters throughout my career, but this one surely stands out. This role is a reward and a big responsibility, and I am eagerly looking forward to it."

Mouli said that playing the role required a lot of effort on her part. "A research team from the production house helped me understand various nuances of the character more clearly and deeply. We have a fantastic creative team and director. Besides, we also have had a series of workshops to prep us in every possible way regarding the expressions, body language, the proper diction, dialogue delivery, voice modulation, look test, costume trials, and more.

"Baal Shiv is my second mythological show, and mythology is very different from other genres. A lot of research and preparations go into bringing every character to life. No doubt, it is an enriching experience playing such an intense and pious character," she said.

Terming the experience of doing a mythological as challenging, the actress said, "The language the costume, everything is challenging. It is never a one-person show. A lot of team efforts go into the making of the show. And being an actor, I love challenges as it helps me to explore my acting skills.

"Everything is different in mythological shows, from language to body gestures to the feel of the character; a lot of homework needs to be done to get into the character's skin. It is exciting, thrilling as well as magical for me. Baal Shiv is one of its kind, making it an even better experience for both the actors and the viewers."

At a time when several actors are hitching aboard the OTT bandwagon, Mouli said that she would love to do meaty roles on OTT platforms.

Revealing that she did a web series during the period of the lockdown, Mouli said, ''Lockdown happened and our priorities changed. I did a web show in the meantime. I would love to do more pivotal meaty roles in OTT platforms and contents that I love to to watch as an audience. The roles which challenge and ignites the artiste in me."

Mouli Ganguly, who shot to fame as Shaina in thriller series Kaahin Kissii Roz that aired from 2001–04 on Star Plus, has worked in both Hindi and Bengali cinema over the years.

After earning acclaim for her performance in Kaahin Kissii Roz, she did successful shows like Kutumb and Kkusum.

She was chosen to play a pivotal role in Rituparno Ghosh National Award winning film Raincoat, which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

Later, she did roles in popular television shows Kya Hua Tera Vaada on Sony Entertainment Television and Jamai Raja on Zee TV.

