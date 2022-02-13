Getting an opportunity to do mythological roles is a huge blessing: Tej Sapru

New Delhi, February 13, 2022

He recently caught the attention of viewers in the web series Dil Bekaraar on Disney Hotstar as the father of the crusading journalist Dylan Shekhawat.

Veteran actor Tej Sapru is currently grabbing eyeballs for his portrayal of Prajapati Daksh in the mythological show Baal Shiv, which is being aired on &TV.

Sapru, who has, over the last four decades, carved a niche for himself as an actor in films, television and OTT, says that as an actor he is constantly looking to do any interesting roles that come his way.

"In my journey of 42 years in the entertainment industry, I do not feel any genre has been left unexplored. As an actor, I keep myself open to trying every new thing that comes my way," he said in a chat.

Currently in the spotlight for his portrayal of Prajapati Daksh, Sapru said that he has always been inclined towards playing powerful characters.

'I am always inclined towards powerful characters. Prajapati Daksh is a very powerful character. So, when the production house, Zee Studios, reached out to me for Daksh’s character, I could not say no, and after doing a look test for them, I was finalized for the character," he said.

The actor, who is seen on television after a long gap in the role of Prajapati Daksh, the father of Devi Parvati, in Baal Shiv, says that he is happy to be a part of the show that tells the mythical story of the Baal Roop of Lord Shiva.

"Right from childhood, I have been a worshipper of Lord Shiva. Any role that makes me feel his presence will always be a role that interests me. I remember going to a Shiv temple in Jammu and observing fast on Mondays. Even today, my day starts and ends by saying the Shiv Kawach because the power I feel with it is unexplainable," he said.

"I believe Lord Shiva is the director of my life and connects me to the larger universe. I would do any role that helps portray Lord Shiva's life, even if it is against him on screen. Lord Shiva is the constant motivator and a guide in my life. So, I am not nervous because Lord Shiva is with me throughout my journey," he said.

This us not the first time that Sapru is playing the character of Prajapati Daksh.

"I had done a movie years back in which I played the same role. The film is still played at the Maa Ambe temple for the devotees who want to understand the whole story behind Lord Shiva’s life, and it is one of the most blessed feelings for me," he said.

The actor, who has earlier done several mythological characters, says getting to play such roles is a huge blessing.

"Mythology is one of the most difficult genres, especially heavy hair, makeup, dialogues, and jewellery. But they come in the form of huge blessings, and you never say no to such blessings," he said.

Though Sapru has over the years done roles and films traversing diverse genres, the actor said that he is excited about doing roles jn the historical genre.

"Other than mythology, the historical genre excites me the most. I have always been in awe of historical heroes. I graduated in history to understand my connection with the subject," Sapru said.

Over the years, Sapru has carved a niche for himself in films in villainous characters.

Recounting his experience of playing villainous characters, the actor said, "I come from the time when villains had their fan following. Interestingly, I have played son to the most iconic villains of the Bollywood industry, including the late Amrish Puri, Gulshan Grover and Pran. I loved playing the villainous characters, but it was not a choice.

"Rather, my action sequences attracted the audiences and directors so much that I started getting offers to play the dashing villain who’s also amazing at doing action. I have played so many villainous characters that naming one would be an injustice. However, my character of Teja in Mr India got me recognition," he said.

A unique feature of Sapru's career is that he has worked in films of 13 different languages, which is a unique achievement for an actor.

"I love challenges, so I did not restrict myself to certain industries. Instead, I went on exploring 13 different languages. Challenges did come, especially while saying the dialogues with the same conviction, but somehow, I learned those languages, and now it gives me a feeling of pride," he said.

On his journey in the entertainment industry, Sapru said, "The journey has been a roller-coaster ride with many ups and downs. But I would say, in these 40 years, there never came a point when I felt I was out of work, for which again I would like to thank Lord Shiva and the people who have helped me become who I am today."

Talking about his future projects, Sapru said, "There are a few projects of movies and series I am shooting for and are in the pipeline to release. The roles are very different and will focus on various genres. I could not be more excited for all of you to see them."

