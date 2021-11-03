Excited for the release of my debut web series: Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi, November 3, 2021

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha says she is excited and looking forward to the release of her debut web series Fallen, to be streamed soon on Amazon Prime Video.

'I am really excited for the release of the series and eagerly awaiting the response of the audience to the series, Sonakshi Sinha said during the promotions of her new music video Mil Mahiya on the Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television.

The web series , being produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Reema Kagti, will see Sonakshi play the role of a police officer.

Sonakshi said that the shooting for the web series is complete. However, the release date of the series has not yet been announced.

"Date for the release of the web series has not been announced yet. However, it will be announced soon," she said.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are the executive producers of the web series, which will be directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

The web series co-stars Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

Shooting for the web series was held in Rajasthan.

Sonakshi had recently shared some pictures from the shooting of the web series with director Reema Kagti and co stars Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah, and Gulshan Devaiah.

The role of the police officer required Sonakshi Sinha to ride a bike.

"I had to ride a bike for the role," the actress said.

She says that riding a bike for the shooting was an exciting experience. "Riding a Bullet for the role was a thrilling experience. Now, I have fallen in love with the bike," she said.

The producers shared the first look of the show on the eve of Women's Day.

The music for Sonakshi's music video Mil Mahiya has been given by UpsideDown and ICONYK while lyrics have been written by Raashi Sood.

The song , which was released recently under the banner of Big Bang Music, has been written by Punjab-based singer Raashi Sood, who has established a niche for herself as a singer in the Punjabi music industry with many popular Punjabi songs like Bewafa Hunde Ne, Beparwah, Sajna, Dholna, Izazat and Udeek, Stupid.

Raashi, who made her debut in the Punjabi music industry with a popular music video titled Jeen Di Gal Female Version in the year 2014, recently also sung the popular Punjabi song Rakhi Soneya Ve along with Ammy Virk in the popular Punjabi movie Bambukat.

Sonakshi is the latest actor from Bollywood to make her digital debut, after Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe into the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video, Sushmita Sen in Aarya on Disney Hotstar, Dimple Kapadia in Tandav on Amazon Prime Video and Shahid in web series Sunny to be streamed soon on Amazon Prime Video.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in in Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and others in the lead roles.

