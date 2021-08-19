Ekta Kapoor to launch Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2, wants to showcase the series to the modern generation
New Delhi, August 19, 2021
Ten years ago she created a revolution on Indian television with Bade Achche Lagte hain, a show about two different individuals getting married and developing a feeling of love towards each other over a period of time.
More than a decade later, Kapoor is back with a reboot of the show featuring a new generation of actors.
As she gets ready to launch Bade Achche Lagte Hain to television viewers next month, Kapoor says that she wants to showcase the show to the modern generation.
'While at one level, Bade Achche Lagte Hain was about two dissimilar people Ram (Ram Kapoor) and Priya (Sakshi Tanwar) marrying and finding love over time, at another level, it was about the phenomenon of urban loneliness.
"There is a whole new generation who have not seen the show. They don't know that urban loneliness in the 30s is a reality. Also, most shows on television today are mass-oriented. There is a whole new generation which is new and is looking for soft stories," Kapoor said in a chat ahead of the commencement of shooting for the new season.
Kapoor said that a show like Bade Achche Lagte Hain is as much relevant today as it was ten years ago.
"Urban loneliness is a part of modern life. Those who do not get married by the age of 30 feel that their life has finished. Urban life is quite lonely as we do not live in extended families in cities. And even if we do, no one has time for each other.
"So these people look for a life partner. This was an idea which was the centrepoint of the first season and the new season as well," she said.
Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 will see Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar step into the shoes of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, who played the lead roles in the first season.
On the reason for choosing Mehta for the male lead, Kapoor said, "I wanted a new age and affable hero to play Ram. I chose Nakul because of his sweet style. I am happy to have him in the show."
On choosing Parmar for the role played by Tanwar in the original, she said, "Disha has the softness that I wanted in the character. Also, I wanted someone who has a feeling of anger towards society for having got the raw end of the stick."
Kapoor said that she was locking to recreate the magic of Bade Achche Lagte Hain with Nakul and Disha.
"I hope the audience will give Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 the same level of success that they gave to the original show. I am hoping that we create the same magic as we created with Bade Acche Lagte Hain," she said.
Shooting for Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 commenced earlier this week and the show is expected to go on air next month.
The first season of Bade Achche Lagte Hain, which premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on May 30, 2011 , was based on the Gujarati play Patrani by Imtiaz Patel, .
The show explores the worlds of its protagonists, Priya Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar) and Ram Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), who accidentally discover love after getting married.
Over the years, Bade Achche Lagte Hain has become one of the most iconic shows on Indian television.
