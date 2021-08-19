Ekta Kapoor to launch Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2, wants to showcase the series to the modern generation

New Delhi, August 19, 2021

Ten years ago she created a revolution on Indian television with Bade Achche Lagte hain, a show about two different individuals getting married and developing a feeling of love towards each other over a period of time.

More than a decade later, Kapoor is back with a reboot of the show featuring a new generation of actors.

As she gets ready to launch Bade Achche Lagte Hain to television viewers next month, Kapoor says that she wants to showcase the show to the modern generation.

'While at one level, Bade Achche Lagte Hain was about two dissimilar people Ram (Ram Kapoor) and Priya (Sakshi Tanwar) marrying and finding love over time, at another level, it was about the phenomenon of urban loneliness.

"There is a whole new generation who have not seen the show. They don't know that urban loneliness in the 30s is a reality. Also, most shows on television today are mass-oriented. There is a whole new generation which is new and is looking for soft stories," Kapoor said in a chat ahead of the commencement of shooting for the new season.

Kapoor said that a show like Bade Achche Lagte Hain is as much relevant today as it was ten years ago.

"Urban loneliness is a part of modern life. Those who do not get married by the age of 30 feel that their life has finished. Urban life is quite lonely as we do not live in extended families in cities. And even if we do, no one has time for each other.

"So these people look for a life partner. This was an idea which was the centrepoint of the first season and the new season as well," she said.