Docu-drama series House of Secrets on shocking deaths of 11 members of a family in Burari streams on Netflix

New Delhi, October 13, 2021

Three years ago, the shocking suicide deaths of 11 members of a family in Burari in North Delhi shook the country.

The true case of the 11 deaths in the Chundawat family in 2018 forms the subject of a new docu-drama House of Secrets, which is being streamed on Netflix from October 8.

The three-part series is an attempt to answer questions surrounding the deaths as it takes viewers through the Delhi Police investigation into the complex realities behind the case.

The bodies were found in the early morning of July 1, 2018. Ten family members were found hanging, while the oldest member, the grandmother, was strangled.

The police ruled the deaths as mass suicide with an angle of shared psychosis being investigated.

The Chundawat family had been living in the double-storeyed house in Burari's Sant Nagar neighbourhood for around twenty years, after moving from their native town in Rajasthan. The family included Narayani Devi, 77; sons Bhavnesh, 50, and Lalit, 45; daughters-in-law Savita, 48, and Teena, 42; daughter Pratibha Bhatia (née Chundawat), 57; and grandchildren Priyanka (daughter of Pratibha), 33, Nitu (elder daughter of Bhavnesh), 25, Monu (younger daughter of Bhavnesh), 23, Dhruv (youngest son of Bhavnesh), 15, and Shivam (only child of Lalit), 15.

Bhavnesh's elder son had left home three years prior and so was spared.

The docu-series examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths, which psychologists claimed were the result of a "shared psychotic disorder" in which members of a group blindly trust one among them and follow instructions without questioning.

Investigation revealed that in 2007, Lalit Chundawat's father Bhopal Singh died of natural causes. After the death of his father, Lalit became very introverted, and soon he started praying in front of trees, and offering food to animals. One day, he told his family that he was possessed by his father’s soul, who advised him the ways to attain a good life. Since 2013 he had been maintaining a diary on his father’s instructions.

Psychologists feel that Lalit suffered from a "delusional disorder".

Police found eleven diaries in the house, all of them maintained for the period of eleven years.