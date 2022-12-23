AirAsia India in partnership with Zee5 conducts first in-flight premiere of cult show TVF Pitchers Season 2

New Delhi, December 23, 2022

AirAsia India organised an exclusive premiere of TVF Pitchers: Season 2 for its recently launched in-flight experience hub "AirFlix", powered by Sugarbox and OTT partner Zee5.

To mark the occasion, the director and cast of the cult series attended the in-flight premiere on i5-784 from Delhi to Bengaluru on Thursday.

The upcoming season of TVF Pitchers on Zee5 features an ensemble cast and crew of Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan, and Arunabh Kumar directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo.

The strategic partnership with Zee5, India’s largest homegrown OTT platform, enables AirFlix to offer a curated slate of content featuring more than 6,000 hours of high-resolution content, enabling access to more than 1,000 international and Indian movies, short films, and 1500+ episodes of web series, for an enhanced flying experience.

The alliance makes Zee5 the first-ever OTT platform to be available for passengers onboard, where users can stream lag-free content. Powered by Sugarbox, with AirFlix flyers can also place in-flight orders for food and beverages, as well as shop curated e-commerce brands like Boat, Man Matters, Arata and more.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 India said “Zee5 is happy to bring this industry-first initiative of making OTT content accessible to flyers for an enhanced flying experience. As a consumer first brand, Zee5 has held audience demands at the epicentre while charting its business strategy. With this move, flyers can now enjoy Zee5 content mid-air as part of their in-flight entertainment exposure. We are thankful to our partners AirAsia India and Sugarbox for this strategic collaboration, enabling increased accessibility to entertainment choices and going beyond with innovation for enhanced consumer experiences. We, at Zee5, will continue to leverage our consumer-first strategy to innovate and invest in making content accessible to a wider audience base across touchpoints.”

"We are thrilled to organise a first-of-its-kind grand premiere 36,000 feet in the sky, narrowcasting the entire season of the cult show TVF Pitchers on our new in-flight experience hub AirFlix, along with the director and cast of the show. It’s been a pleasure collaborating with our technology partner Sugarbox and OTT platform Zee5, to co-create this unique experience." said Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer of AirAsia India. "We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the in-flight experience. It’s a delight to bring exclusive experiences like this to life in the air with like-minded partners."

​Rohit Paranjpe, Co-founder & CEO, Sugarbox, said, "AirFlix is a first of its kind initiative globally, where we are bringing the power of the Cloud to aircrafts. Using this technology, we have enabled Zee5 to be the first OTT App available for flyers in-air, without internet connectivity, and unique experiences like the premiere of TVF Pitchers S2. This convergence enables ‘AirFlix’ to offer many firsts for the tech-toting passengers today, through contextual, hyperlocal services to transform the flying experience."

The release said the airline remained committed to driving operational excellence and an enhanced guest experience with pioneering digital and marketing initiatives like cloud-tech powered in-flight experience hub AirFlix, its award-winning website and mobile app, AI-powered conversational chatbot Tia, real-time internal aviation app RedSmart, and integration with innovative service providers to enable products like FlyPorter baggage delivery services, and seamless Single-Sign, profile management and personalisation built on the Tata NeuPass loyalty program.

