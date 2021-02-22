- Home
Arts & Entertainment
Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram to exclusively release on Netflix
Mumbai, February 22, 2021
Tamil action thriller Jagame Thandiram, starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will be released exclusively on entertainment streaming service Netflix.
"Netflix is all set for the exclusive release of the highly anticipated film Jagame Thandiram," a press release from the OTT platform said.
The film tells the story of Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.
The film is produced by YNot Studios and Reliance Entertainment.
"Jagame Thandiram is one of the first big Tamil films on Netflix this year and will launch globally in over 190 countries to be available to its 204 million members across the world, at the same time in multiple languages," the release said.
Karthik Subbaraj said, “Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film. A script that's very close to my heart. A story that needs to be told, and heard by audiences across the world. This film has found a new way to speak to its audience. I am eagerly looking forward to share this film about a 'Tricky World' (Jagame Thandiram).”
S. Sashikanth from YNot Studios added, “YNot Studios as a brand has always been identified with backing bold and path breaking ideas fearlessly, and this decision emphasises further that the ideology is not just limited to content, but also extends across all our strategies and initiatives. We are extremely excited to be partnering with the streaming service, Netflix, who will champion the film and provide a global reach to this Tamil story. Our film is going to be an exciting adventure to watch out for and we are confident that the film will reflect the hard work of the cast and crew, strike a chord with the audiences and receive much acclaim for its efforts. YNot Studios is proud to bring forth unique homegrown Tamil content to global audiences through a direct digital release."
Pratiksha Rao, Director - Content Acquisition, Netflix India said, “We are thrilled to be the home for Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram, and are excited to showcase the brilliance and magic of Tamil cinema to the world. This must-see, enthralling Dhanush starrer promises to entertain fans, and we are honoured to bring it to audiences in India and globally.”
The film also stars James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and others. The music of the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.
