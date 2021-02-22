Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram to exclusively release on Netflix

Mumbai, February 22, 2021

Tamil action thriller Jagame Thandiram, starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will be released exclusively on entertainment streaming service Netflix.

"Netflix is all set for the exclusive release of the highly anticipated film Jagame Thandiram," a press release from the OTT platform said.

The film tells the story of Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.

The film is produced by YNot Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

"Jagame Thandiram is one of the first big Tamil films on Netflix this year and will launch globally in over 190 countries to be available to its 204 million members across the world, at the same time in multiple languages," the release said.