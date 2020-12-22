- Home
Arts & Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu showcases muscular frame in new pic
Mumbai, December 22, 2020
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has worked on herself for her coming movie Rashmi Rocket and her new picture on social media says it all.
Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen running on a track and flaunting a stronger build.
"Almost there...P.S - I'm still working on the expression #RashmiRocket #LastRaceLeft," she wrote.
Taapsee has been working out hard for her Rashmi Rocket, where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.
