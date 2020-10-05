T. K. Rajeev Kumar to direct new film for AMMA

Thiruvananthapuram, October 5, 2020

In what is going to be a repeat of 2008, when AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) decided to make a movie to raise funds, all is now set for a similar venture.

A film would be directed by ace director T.K. Rajeev Kumar, which is likely to go on floor in 2021.

In 2008, it was actor Dileep who produced the film -- "Twenty-20" -- on behalf of the AMMA. This time, however, it is still not decided if someone would produce the film for AMMA, or it would be done by AMMA itself.

A top film industry source on condition of anonymity, told IANS that this is meant to raise funds for AMMA, which gives pension to its aged members.

"One thing that has been decided is it would be directed by Kumar, as he has a script which would need a very big star cast. Like Twenty-20, when practically every AMMA member acted, this time too it would be the same. In 2008, no AMMA member collected any remuneration for their work, this time also it would be the same," said the source who did not wish to be identified.

In 2008, the funds for the film were put in by Dileep, who became the producer of the film.

The film turned out to be a super box office hit and had grossed over Rs 30 crores. The amount turned out to be a big corpus for the AMMA.

This film was on the cards for a while and with the Covid pandemic affecting the film industry, the AMMA decided that it was essential to garner funds for its corpus.

IANS