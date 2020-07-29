Sushant Singh case: Rhea moves SC for transfer of probe to Mumbai

Mumbai, July 29, 2020

After late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father K. K. Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son, who committed suicide last month, the actress on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai.

Speaking to IANS, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said his client has electronically filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai where investigation in connection with the actor's death is already in progress. Maneshinde, however, refused to share the contents of the petition.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor's death by suicide on June 14. Sushant's father has levelled various allegations against Rhea, including taking money from his son and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant's family has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family.

Sushant's first cousin and former BJP MLA from Bihar's Chhatapur, Neeraj Kumar Singh said the FIR has been filed after the family somehow overcame the shock of the untimely and sudden demise of the young actor, and after various things came to their knowledge.

"The whole family was in shock after the incident. Many things have come to our knowledge now, so we have filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station," Singh told IANS. He also added that a team of Bihar Police has reached Mumbai and is investigating the matter now.

The FIR filed in Patna is the case lodged after Sushant's death. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) on June 14, after the actor's death.

The ADR was filed under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. No formal complaint was registered in connection with Sushant's death until the late actor's father registered the FIR in Patna.

IANS