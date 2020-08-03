Sushant searched for 'painless death' on internet: Mumbai Police chief

Mumbai, August 3, 2020

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, had googled several words related to death and mental disorder towards the end, said Mumbai police on Monday.

Sushant searched for words like "painless death", "schizophrenia" and "bipolar disorder" on Google, according to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Commissioner Singh revealed these details while interacting with the press on Monday.

Sharing the information, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted on Instagram:

"Commissioner Param Bir Singh today revealed few things to the press.

"Sushant would search for articles and his name on Google to find out what was being written about him. He would also search for 'painless death', 'schizophrenia' and 'bipolar disorder'. During the press conference, the Mumbai Police Commissioner also said, 'All bank statements from January 2019 to June 2020 have been analysed. There were around Rs 14.5 crore credit in the account.' The top cop also mentioned that there is a fixed deposit of 4 crores, too."

The Mumbai Police chief also also said there was no party at Sushant's home on June 13, the day before he was found dead, putting all speculation in this regard to rest.

"We have the CCTV footage of June 13 and June 14, there was no party there on June 13," Singh said.

"The Mumbai Police is investigating the case thoroughly, from all possible angles, including his family members, friends, doctors and others, besides the financial transactions details of Sushant's bank accounts," Singh said.

To a query on the name of a prominent Maharashtra political personality being bandied about on social media, Singh categorically said that no such thing has emerged in the investigations.

To a query, Singh said that Sushant was "emotionally upset" after the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian, and was even seeing 5 to 6 doctors.

"When he saw his name being linked with Disha Salian's death on social media, he was emotionally disturbed. He had met her only once and he had even asked his advocate who she was," Singh told mediapersons.

He pointed out that Sushant was very "conscious" about what was appearing on social media.

The police chief categorically rejected allegations in some quarters that the Mumbai Police had not sealed Sushant's duplex flat in Bandra where he was found dead on June 14.

"The flat was sealed that day (June 14) itself. The next day (June 15), forensic teams and doctors visited the flat and completed their investigations there, only after that the flat was unsealed," Singh asserted.

On Sushant's bank accounts, he said that the investigations have shown Rs 4.50 crore in the form of deposits, but there is nothing on alleged money transfers to his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's accounts.

"We have recorded the statements of 56 persons so far, including Sushant's family members, doctors, friends, his current and former chartered accountants, the back transactions, checked the bank statements and bank ledgers. Further investigations are on," Singh said.

His response pertained to the FIR lodged by Sushant's father, Krishna Kumar Singh with Patna Police claiming Rhea Chakraborty and her family had allegedly swindled money from his son, and later the Enforcement Directorate also entered the investigation.

"The Mumbai Police are investigating the case thoroughly, in a professional manner, from all possible angles including Sushant's financial transactions and bank account details," Singh added.

While the initial statements of Sushant's father and sister were recorded on June 16, they have not responded to further requests later.

However, the police extended full cooperation with Sushant's sister and brother-in-law meeting the Joint Commissioner of Police and when they wanted to visit their Pune bungalow, the police ensured that an officer of ACP rank accompanied them.

Responding to Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey's statement on the "forced quarantine" of Patna IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, Singh denied knowledge of the same and threw the ball in the BMC's court.

"I am not aware of it. The BMC should have knowledge of this, they handle such quarantine issues," Singh said.

The police commissioner convened the media gathering a day after he briefed state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and later accompanied him to give the status on the case to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, amid a clamour from opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and sections of Bollywood to hand over the probe to CBI.

IANS