Stellar line up of movies for international competition during 51st IFFI

New Delhi, January 8, 2021

The 51st International Film Festival of India has released the line-up of international movies for competition during the festival.

The best of the feature-length fiction films from all over the world are selected to compete in the section. These 15 films compete for the Golden Peacock and other awards.

The movies that are part of the line-up include The Domain by Tiago Guedes (Portugal); Into The Darkness by Anders Refn (Denmark); February by Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria, France); My Best Part by Nicolas Maury (France); I Never Cry by Piotr Domalewski (Poland, Ireland); La Veronica by Leonardo Medel (Chile); Light For The Youth by Shin Su-won (South Korea); Red Moon Tide by Lois Patiño (Spain); Dream About Sohrab by Ali Ghavitan (Iran); The Dogs Didn’t Sleep Last Night by RaminRasouli (Afghanistan, Iran); The Silent Forest by KO Chen-Nien (Taiwan); The Forgotten by Daria Onyshchenko (Ukraine, Switzerland).

The entries from India are Bridge by Kripal Kalita, A Dog and His Man by Siddharth Tripathy and Thaen by Ganesh Vinayakan.

These films will compete for various categories of awards. The Golden Peacock, the award for the Best Film carries a cash prize of Rs 40,00,000 to be shared equally between the Director and Producer. The Director will receive the Golden Peacock and a Certificate in addition to the cash component. The Producer will receive a Certificate in addition to the cash component.

The Best Director will get the Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs.15,00,000. The Best Actors, male and female, will get the Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000.

In Special Jury Award, the Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs 15,00,000 will be given to a film (for any aspect of the film which the jury wishes to award/acknowledge) or an individual (for his/her artistic contribution to a film). The award, if given to a film, will be given to the Director of the film.

