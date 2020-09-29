Shekhar Kapur appointed President of FTII Society and Chairman of its governing council

New Delhi, September 29, 2020

Well-known filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was today appointed as President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society in Pune and the Chairman of the institute's governing council.

"Happy to inform that renowned international film personality #ShekharKapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII," Union Information & Broadcasitng Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Twitter.

"Mr Kapur, who has a vast experience, will add more value to the Institute. I am sure everybody will welcome his appointment," the Minister added.

The order issued by the Films Wing of the Ministry said Kapur's tenure would last till March 3, 2023.

IANS adds:

The director has made his mark in Hollywood as well as Bollywood. He started out as a filmmaker with "Masoom" in 1983. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Jugal Hansraj, the film was a critical and commercial success. Kapur went on to score a blockbuster at the box office with his 1987 release "Mr India", starring Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri.

The international acclaim he won with his hardhitting biopic of Phoolan Devi, "Bandit Queen"" in 1994 helped him take his craft to the West. He made his Hollywood directorial debut with the Oscar-nominated "Elizabeth" (1998), and went on to make "The Four Feathers" (2002), and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" (2007), besides directing a segment of the 2008 anthology, "New York, I Love You".

Apart from direction, Kapur had a stint as a Bollywood actor with films like "Toote Khilone" (1978), "Falak" (1988), "Gawahi" (1989) and the TV series "Udaan" (1989-1991), among other works.

