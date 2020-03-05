Saregama ventures into live events space with stage musical – Disco Dancer

Saregama, India's largest and oldest music label, has ventured into the live events space by launching their first evr stage musical -- Disco Dancer -- Live on Stage -- the stage adaptation of B Subhash's cult classic film of the same name.

The film starred Mithun Chakraborty and had chartbusing iconic songs by composer Bappi Lahiri.

Saregama had created a massive hankering for all things retro by launching the digital music player Carvaan in 2017.

"Ever since, bringing back a strong wave of nostalgia and always taking consumer feedback into consideration, India’s largest and oldest music label has ventured into many new domains, with an eye to innovate and entertain," a press release from the company said.

The stage musical has been launched under the aegis of Carvaan Musicals, a brand extension of Carvaan, its flagship product.

"The digital audio player with 5000 preloaded evergreen Hindi songs, stands as a perfect icon for all things retro, and the stage production of Disco Dancer, falls in line with what the brand has come to signify. Within the next year, Carvaan Musicals is all set to launch the stage adaptation of Karz - the iconic musical blockbuster of Subhash Ghai, as well as premium live musical events," it said.

Disco Dancer Live on Stage premieres in Mumbai on March 26-29 followed by a run in Delhi from April 17-19.

With the iconic tunes of the original, re-imagined by Salim-Sulaiman for its stage version, the inimitable Aditi Mittal donning the role of the narrator and Rajiv Goswami choreographing and directing the show, Disco Dancer … Live on Stage is touted to be India’s biggest stage play of a Bollywood film.

"It promises to be a riot of colour, gloss and glamour , with power-packed performances with over 40 artistes, elaborately choreographed dance routines, live singing, stunning retro costumes, innovative production design, aerial acts and a musical score that sees all the classic songs of Bappi da recreated with a brand new sound.

"The disco era of 80’s will come alive in an exhilarating live two hour act on stage. Disco Dancer.. Live on Stage promises to be an evening of unhinged entertainment, and one that you wouldn’t want to miss," the release added.

