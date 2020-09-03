Saif Ali Khan cast as antagonist in Prabhas' upcoming 'Adipurush'

Mumbai, September 3, 2020

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been confirmed as the antagonist in the much-hyped Om Raut directorial Adipurush, starring Telugu superstar Prabhas.

Raut's Bollywood debut, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", also had Saif as the central villain, Aurangzeb's royal guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore, pitted against Ajay Devgn's titular protagonist Tanhaji Malusare.

On returning in yet another role with negative shades in an Om Raut film, Saif said: "I'm thrilled to be working with Omi dada again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further!

On working with "Baahubali" hero Prabhas in such a big project, he added: "It's a phenomenal project and I'm super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."