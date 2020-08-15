S P Balasubrahmanyam still critical, celeb and fan wishes keep pouring in

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
Chennai, August 15, 2020
Wishes continued pouring in for S P Balasubrahmanyam from fans as well as music and film fraternity colleagues on Saturday, even as the 74-year-old singer remains hospitalised in critical condition.
"I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me," music maestro AR Rahman tweeted.
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi wrote: "Dearest Brother SP Balu garu , My hearty prayers and wishes for your Speedy recovery."
"So scary to hear about #SPBalasubramaniam sir. Praying for his speedy recovery," Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Twitter.
Tamil actor Dhanush tweeted: "Please pray for SPB sir."
Producer Boney Kapoor wished for the singer's good health. "Praying for the Speedy recovery of Legendary Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam," Boney tweeted.
Numerous fan wishes continue to pour in, too, on the microblogging site.
On August 5, in a Facebook post, the singer had informed his fans that he had suffered a very mild COVID-19 attack, following which he got himself hospitalised.
"No one needs to worry about me and please don't call me to find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home," Balasubrahmanyam had said in the video.
He had hoped to be discharged from hospital within a couple of days.
On Friday, MGM Healthcare issued a statement about the health condition of the singer, who had earlier tested COVID-19 positive. The statement said the singer is currently on life support.
IANS