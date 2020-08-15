S P Balasubrahmanyam still critical, celeb and fan wishes keep pouring in

Chennai, August 15, 2020

Wishes continued pouring in for S P Balasubrahmanyam from fans as well as music and film fraternity colleagues on Saturday, even as the 74-year-old singer remains hospitalised in critical condition.

"I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me," music maestro AR Rahman tweeted.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi wrote: "Dearest Brother SP Balu garu , My hearty prayers and wishes for your Speedy recovery."

"So scary to hear about #SPBalasubramaniam sir. Praying for his speedy recovery," Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote on Twitter.

Tamil actor Dhanush tweeted: "Please pray for SPB sir."

Producer Boney Kapoor wished for the singer's good health. "Praying for the Speedy recovery of Legendary Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam," Boney tweeted.

Numerous fan wishes continue to pour in, too, on the microblogging site.

On August 5, in a Facebook post, the singer had informed his fans that he had suffered a very mild COVID-19 attack, following which he got himself hospitalised.

"No one needs to worry about me and please don't call me to find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home," Balasubrahmanyam had said in the video.

He had hoped to be discharged from hospital within a couple of days.

On Friday, MGM Healthcare issued a statement about the health condition of the singer, who had earlier tested COVID-19 positive. The statement said the singer is currently on life support.

IANS