Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, says brother Randhir

Mumbai, April 30, 2020

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on Wednesday, after complaining that he was not feeling well.

According to reports, the 67-year-old actor has been admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor is with him. The hospitalisation has been confirmed by Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor.

"He is hospitalised. Neetu is by his side. He is not well," Randhir told indianexpress.com in the early hours of Thursday.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Incidentally, Kapoor, who is known to regularly tweet on social media, has not done so after April 2.

IANS