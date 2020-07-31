Rhea Chakraborty issues video: 'Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail'

Mumbai, July 31, 2020

In a video doing the rounds on social media, actress Rhea Chakraborty is seen addressing the allegations against her over the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"I have an immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice," said an emotional Rhea in the video.

"Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I will refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer as the matter is sub judice," she added.

"Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail," Rhea concluded in the video, which is available on the official Instagram handle of celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.