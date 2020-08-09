Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding: Celebs pour in wishes for newlyweds

Mumbai, August 9, 2020

After actor Rana Daggubati tied the knot with his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj, several celebrities from Indian film industry took to social media to congratulate the couple.

Sharing a picture of the newlyweds from their pre-wedding functions, Mahesh Babu tweeted: "Congratulations on your wedding @RanaDaggubati and Miheeka! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness."

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar too showered Rana and Miheeka with loads of love.

"My dear @ranadaggubati, you're officially married! Welcome to the club. Sending you love, blessings and loads of happiness !! Congratulations to you and @miheeka," Namrata wrote on Instagram.

Actor Nani wished the couple in a humorous way.He posted a photo of himself watching the live streaming of Rana's wedding through Virtual Reality (VR).

"Watching the end of an iconic bachelor @RanaDaggubati. Congratulations babai. Ee technology ento," Nani quipped.

The wedding ceremony was organised at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Ram Charan among several others were spotted at the wedding.

Congratulating the couple, superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Perfect way to get permanently locked-down :) Congratulations @RanaDaggubati , wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."

Samantha even shared a glimpse of the wedding day.

She posted a photograph of the couple along with their family, on her Instagram account.

"The most adorable Miheeka...Welcome to the family," Samantha wrote.

IANS