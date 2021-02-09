Raj Kapoor's youngest son, actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, passes away at 58

Mumbai, February 9, 2021

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor has breathed his last. He passed away after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai at the age of 58.

Rajiv was the youngest of late legend Raj Kapoor's three sons, and the younger brother of actors Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor.

Confirming the news of his death, his sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a photograph of Rajiv on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon and wrote "RIP", along with a folded hands emoji.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta also confirmed the demise with a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon where he wrote: "Very sad news. Rajiv (Chimpu) Kapoor passes away following heart attack."

Known by his nickname Chimpu in Bollywood, Rajiv shot to fame with his starring role in Raj Kapoor's 1985 blockbuster "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" co-starring Mandakini. His other notable works include "Lava", "Zalzala" and "Zabardast".

In 1997, he tried his hand at direction with the Rishi Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer "Prem Granth", produced under the RK Films banner. Dealing with the subject of rape and its social stigma, the film was a commercial flop.

IANS