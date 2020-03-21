Rahman releases whole '99 Songs' album online to spread cheer

99 Songs is a musical romance directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and co-written and produced by Rahman, who is making his debut in these roles, apart from composing the original score and songs.

The film stars debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles, alongside Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala. It is a story about art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.

The film, which will release in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu -- also marks directorial debut of Vishwesh, who has worked as a maker of advertisement films and is also a musician associated with the Mumbai-based band Scribe.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Rahman's production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.

NNN