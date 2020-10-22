- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
Arts & Entertainment
Piyush Kumar, a publisher with a missionary zeal
New Delhi, October 22, 2020
For Piyush Kumar, publishing books is a task to be accomplished with a missionary zeal.
Launched in 1958 by Shyam Sunder, Prabhat Prakashan (PP) has been in the business of producing books for all ages and genres and nothing gives him greater joy than adding a new author to his family.
The variety that PP offers is the result of this desire to serve the society.
“Our approach has always been to do books which appeal to all sections of readers. We publish originals and reprints, fiction and non-fiction, in Hindi and English,” says Piyush Kumar. Among the authors whose translations Prabhat Prakashan has published are VS Naipaul, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra and Sharat Chandra. Acquiring the rights to publish the works of US President Bill Clinton and Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a highlight of PP.
Piyush believes in giving breaks to first-time authors. “The idea is to encourage writing. There is no greater joy for a budding writer than to hold a copy of his book in his hand,” says Piyush.
The variety that Piyush talks of ranges from literature, biographies and autobiographies of eminent personalities, and self-help books.
“We take great pride in having published the originals and translations of all the works by former President APJ Abdul Kalam,” adds Piyush.
We take a look at five titles from PP to highlight the range of books available at PP.
Childhood Of Kalam by Srijan Pal Singh: It is a collection of stories based on the childhood of Kalam, arguably the most popular President the nation has known. The book gives you a peep into the childhood of Kalam, his march from the beaches of Rameshwaram to the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The book presents some inspiring moments of Kalam’s early life.
Body-Organ Donation by Arun Anand. The author presents the book as an important study of steps taken towards a healthy society. Anand is a bilingual journalist and author and highlights the significant progress made by India in the field of body and organ donation in recent times. As the author notes, the book demystified the complex and multi-dimensional subject of body and organ donation.
Chanakya Neeti by RP Jain: It is a classic from the past and a treasure trove of stories based on the life of Chanakya, considered one of the greatest teachers and philosophers of India. It is an all-time classic on a man who is considered the pioneer in the field of economics and political science.
The Master As I Saw Him by Sister Nivedita: This is a classic on the life of Swami Vivekananda that chronicles the spiritual experiences from the life of Swami Vivekanands by one of his noted disciples. The book, written more than a century ago, brings out the social and religious prejudices.
Anandmath by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee: Written in 1882, the book transports the reader to a Bengal which battled famine even as the fight against the British rule intensified. The book commands a remarkable place in Indian literature and highlights the rebellion by monks against the British tyranny.
NNN