Piyush Kumar, a publisher with a missionary zeal

New Delhi, October 22, 2020

For Piyush Kumar, publishing books is a task to be accomplished with a missionary zeal.

Launched in 1958 by Shyam Sunder, Prabhat Prakashan (PP) has been in the business of producing books for all ages and genres and nothing gives him greater joy than adding a new author to his family.

The variety that PP offers is the result of this desire to serve the society.

“Our approach has always been to do books which appeal to all sections of readers. We publish originals and reprints, fiction and non-fiction, in Hindi and English,” says Piyush Kumar. Among the authors whose translations Prabhat Prakashan has published are VS Naipaul, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra and Sharat Chandra. Acquiring the rights to publish the works of US President Bill Clinton and Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a highlight of PP.

Piyush believes in giving breaks to first-time authors. “The idea is to encourage writing. There is no greater joy for a budding writer than to hold a copy of his book in his hand,” says Piyush.

The variety that Piyush talks of ranges from literature, biographies and autobiographies of eminent personalities, and self-help books.

“We take great pride in having published the originals and translations of all the works by former President APJ Abdul Kalam,” adds Piyush.