Online patriotic film festival to kick off on August 7

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
New Delhi, August 6, 2020
The National Film Development Corporation has organised a first-of-its-kind online patriotic film festival from August 7 to 21 as part part of the Independence Day celebrations by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The festival will showcase Indian history, especially the bravery of freedom fighters, and aims to create a festive and patriotic mood among Indians across the globe, an official press release said.
The festival will showcase Independence Day-themed patriotic films daily at the websitewww.cinemasofindia.com free of cost.
Critically acclaimed films from various Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam will be screened during the festival. The selection showcases a consolidated collection of films from National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Children's Film Society of India (CFSI) and Films Division.
Moreover, for the first time ever, the film Gandhi (1982) by Sir Richard Attenborough will be made accessible and can be enjoyed by people with vision and hearing impairment.
The link will be hosted on the website of MIB (mib.gov.in), and the social media handles of Press Information Bureau and MyGov. Additionally, the same link will be shared with the Ministry of External Affairs for sharing it further with the Indian missions abroad.
The films which will be showcased are:
1. Gandhi (Accessible), Hindi, 1982, Sir Richard Attenborough
2. Gandhi, Hindi, 1982, Sir Richard Attenborough
3. Chittagong, Hindi, 2012, Bedabrata Pain
4. The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Hindi, 2002, RajkumarSantoshi
5. Tango Charlie, Hindi, 2005, Mani Shankar
6. Khakhee, Hindi, 2004, RajkumarSantoshi
7. Gandhi Se Mahatma Tak, Hindi, 1996, Shyam Benegal
8. Qayamat – City Under Threat, Hindi, 2003, Harry Baweja
9. Batallion 609, Hindi, 2019, Brijesh Batuknath Tripathi
10. Pehla Aadmi, Hindi, 1950, Bimal Roy
11. Life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Hindi, 2004, Live Footage/NFAI
12. Bapu Ne KahaTha (Gandhiji’s Saying), Hindi, 1962, Vijay Bhatt
13. Abhi Kal Hi Ki Baat Hai (Not So Long Ago), Hindi, 1970, Clement Baptista
14. Heda Hoda (The Blind Camel), Hindi, 2003, Vinod Ganatra
15. Chota Sipahi (The Little Soldier), Hindi/English, 2004, Jayshree Kanal & A S Kanal
16. The Making of the Mahatma, English, 1996, Shyam Benegal
17. Veera Pandiya Kattabomman, Tamil, 1959, B. Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu
18. Roja, Tamil, 1992, Mani Ratnam
19. Andhra Kesari, Tamil, 1983, Vijay Chander
20. 1971- Beyond Borders, Malayalam, 2017, Major Ravi
21. Vandae Maatharam, Malayalam, 2010, T. Aravind
22. Uttarayanam, Malayalam, 1974, G. Aravindan
23. Udayer Pathey (Towards the Light), Bengali, 1944, Bimal Roy
24. 42/Forty-two/Biyallish, Bengali, 1949, Hemen Gupta
25. Subhash Chandra, Bengali, 1966, Piyush Bose
26. Hagalu Vesha, Kannada, 2000, Baraguru Ramachandrappa
27. Harun Arun, Gujarati, 2009, Vinod Ganatra
28. Senani Sane Guruji, Marathi, 1995, Ramesh Deo
29. Spread The Light of Freedom (Har Dil Main Jagayen Rashtra Jyot), Musical, 1996, Films Division
30. The Flag (My India, Our India), Musical, 1999, Films Division
31. Ae VatanTere Liye, Hindi, 1999, Films Division
32. Shahadat, Hindi, 2001, Films Division
33. NM0552 : Vande Mataram, Hindi, 2007, Films Division
34. Sat Sat Pranam, Hindi, 2008, Films Division
35. Satyameva Jayate, Hindi, 1972, Films Division
36. 13 04 1919 (L.V.), Hindi, 2019, Films Division
37. India Independent, English, 1949, Films Division
38. India Wins Freedom, English, 1985, Films Division
39. We The People of India, English, 1986, Films Division
40. 1857 - A Salute, English, 2008, Films Division
41. The Flag Flies High, English, 2011, Films Division
42. Sardar Patel : A Nation Stands United, English, 2016, Films Division
43. A Song Eternal, English, 1976, Films Division
NNN