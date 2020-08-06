Online patriotic film festival to kick off on August 7

New Delhi, August 6, 2020

The National Film Development Corporation has organised a first-of-its-kind online patriotic film festival from August 7 to 21 as part part of the Independence Day celebrations by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The festival will showcase Indian history, especially the bravery of freedom fighters, and aims to create a festive and patriotic mood among Indians across the globe, an official press release said.

The festival will showcase Independence Day-themed patriotic films daily at the websitewww.cinemasofindia.com free of cost.

Critically acclaimed films from various Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam will be screened during the festival. The selection showcases a consolidated collection of films from National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Children's Film Society of India (CFSI) and Films Division.

Moreover, for the first time ever, the film Gandhi (1982) by Sir Richard Attenborough will be made accessible and can be enjoyed by people with vision and hearing impairment.

The link will be hosted on the website of MIB (mib.gov.in), and the social media handles of Press Information Bureau and MyGov. Additionally, the same link will be shared with the Ministry of External Affairs for sharing it further with the Indian missions abroad.

The films which will be showcased are:

1. Gandhi (Accessible), Hindi, 1982, Sir Richard Attenborough

2. Gandhi, Hindi, 1982, Sir Richard Attenborough

3. Chittagong, Hindi, 2012, Bedabrata Pain

4. The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Hindi, 2002, RajkumarSantoshi

5. Tango Charlie, Hindi, 2005, Mani Shankar

6. Khakhee, Hindi, 2004, RajkumarSantoshi

7. Gandhi Se Mahatma Tak, Hindi, 1996, Shyam Benegal

8. Qayamat – City Under Threat, Hindi, 2003, Harry Baweja

9. Batallion 609, Hindi, 2019, Brijesh Batuknath Tripathi

10. Pehla Aadmi, Hindi, 1950, Bimal Roy

11. Life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Hindi, 2004, Live Footage/NFAI

12. Bapu Ne KahaTha (Gandhiji’s Saying), Hindi, 1962, Vijay Bhatt

13. Abhi Kal Hi Ki Baat Hai (Not So Long Ago), Hindi, 1970, Clement Baptista

14. Heda Hoda (The Blind Camel), Hindi, 2003, Vinod Ganatra

15. Chota Sipahi (The Little Soldier), Hindi/English, 2004, Jayshree Kanal & A S Kanal

16. The Making of the Mahatma, English, 1996, Shyam Benegal

17. Veera Pandiya Kattabomman, Tamil, 1959, B. Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu

18. Roja, Tamil, 1992, Mani Ratnam

19. Andhra Kesari, Tamil, 1983, Vijay Chander

20. 1971- Beyond Borders, Malayalam, 2017, Major Ravi

21. Vandae Maatharam, Malayalam, 2010, T. Aravind

22. Uttarayanam, Malayalam, 1974, G. Aravindan

23. Udayer Pathey (Towards the Light), Bengali, 1944, Bimal Roy

24. 42/Forty-two/Biyallish, Bengali, 1949, Hemen Gupta

25. Subhash Chandra, Bengali, 1966, Piyush Bose

26. Hagalu Vesha, Kannada, 2000, Baraguru Ramachandrappa

27. Harun Arun, Gujarati, 2009, Vinod Ganatra

28. Senani Sane Guruji, Marathi, 1995, Ramesh Deo

29. Spread The Light of Freedom (Har Dil Main Jagayen Rashtra Jyot), Musical, 1996, Films Division

30. The Flag (My India, Our India), Musical, 1999, Films Division

31. Ae VatanTere Liye, Hindi, 1999, Films Division

32. Shahadat, Hindi, 2001, Films Division

33. NM0552 : Vande Mataram, Hindi, 2007, Films Division

34. Sat Sat Pranam, Hindi, 2008, Films Division

35. Satyameva Jayate, Hindi, 1972, Films Division

36. 13 04 1919 (L.V.), Hindi, 2019, Films Division

37. India Independent, English, 1949, Films Division

38. India Wins Freedom, English, 1985, Films Division

39. We The People of India, English, 1986, Films Division

40. 1857 - A Salute, English, 2008, Films Division

41. The Flag Flies High, English, 2011, Films Division

42. Sardar Patel : A Nation Stands United, English, 2016, Films Division

43. A Song Eternal, English, 1976, Films Division

NNN