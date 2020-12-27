Nothing alarming in Rajinikanth's test reports, says hospital

Hyderabad, December 27, 2020

There is nothing alarming in the test reports of superstar Rajinikanth, Apollo Hospital said on Sunday.

"All the investigations reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports. The team of doctors will evaluate him this afternoon and take a decision on his discharge," said the latest medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

The 70-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Friday with severe fluctuations in blood pressure.

The hospital, in its bulletin on Saturday evening, had described his condition as stable and stated that a decision on his discharge from the hospital will be taken on Sunday.

Rajinikanth's daughter is with him in the hospital. Family and treating doctors have requested all well wishers to avoid visiting the hospital.

The actor was shooting for Tamil film "Annaatthe" in Hyderabad for the last 10 days.

A couple of people on the film sets had tested positive for Covid-19. Rajinikanth was tested on December 22 for Covid and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely.

Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he was admitted to the hospital.

IANS