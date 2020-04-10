Noted vocalist Shanti Hiranand passes away at 87

New Delhi, April 10, 2020

Noted Indian vocalist Shanti Hiranand, known for her proficiency as a ghazal singer, passed away early on Friday morning in Gurugram near here. She was 87.

A Padma Shri recipient and disciple of the legendary Begum Akhtar, the singer was also a writer and had authored "Begum Akhtar: The Story of My Ammi", a biographical work on the renowned ghazal singer.

Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Hiranand started training in thumri, dadra and ghazal singing under Begum Akhtar and the relationship continued till Akhtar's death in 1974.

The government of India awarded her the fourth highest civilian honour of Padma Shri, in 2007, for her contribution to Hindustani music.

IANS