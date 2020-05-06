NGMA to showcase portraits of Tagore by Bose, others in virtual exhibition

New Delhi, May 6, 2020

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) will showcase portraits of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore by renowned artist Nandalal Bose and others in its "NGMA Ke Sangrah Se" (From the repositories of NGMA) virtual exhibition on May 7, his 159th birth anniversary.

Popularly known as ‘Gurudev’, Tagore was a multifaceted personality with notable contributions as novelist, dramatist, essayist, educationist and philosopher. However, not many know of his role as a painter.

The theme of this week's virtual exhibition by NGMA is "Artist by Artists" and dedicated to Tagore. It will feature portraits of Tagore by various artists, including Bose, from the NGMA's collection. Bose was one of the pioneers of modern Indian art and known for his "Indian style" of painting.

NGMA at present remains closed due to COVID 19 lockdown but has been holding virtual exhibitions on various themes to showcase the rarely seen or maybe unseen jewels from its repository. This program is based on various weekly/daily themes from NGMA’s prestigious collections.

The gallery has earlier presented various virtual exhibitions including the works of Jamini Roy and Raja Ravi Varma. It has also shared permanent collections virtually to commemorate International Days such as International Women’s Day, International Dance Day and International Workers Day. These exhibitions are available on NGMA’s website and social media platforms.

Adwaita Charan Garnayak, DG, NGMA said, “The closure of museum galleries due to COVID 19 lockdown did not dampen our spirits and couldn't disconnect us with our audiences. Rather, this has presented us a new opportunity to get connected in an exciting way with a wider world audience through web and social media supported by the internet. All endeavours are being received really well by the community and we are hoping to serve the same way in the coming future.”

