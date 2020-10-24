Netflix releases the trailer for Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden starrer The Prom

About The Prom

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winnerJames Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

The film also stars Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Logan Riley, Nico Greetham, Sofia Deler, and Nathaniel J. Potvin.

With screenplay by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin; the film is produced by Ryan Murphy, Dori Berinstein, Bill Damaschke, Alexis Martin Woodall and Adam Anders.

Directed By - Ryan Murphy

Screenplay By - Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin

Based On -The Broadway Musical by Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar, originally produced for the stage by Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein and Jack Lane, and based on an original concept by Jack Viertel

Produced By - Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Adam Anders, Dori Berinstein, Bill Damaschke

Executive Producers - Eric Kovtun, Doug Merrifield, Casey Nicholaw, Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar, Todd Nenninger, Scott Robertson

Starring - Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana Debose, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Sofia Deler, and Kerry Washington

Director of Photography - Matthew Libatique

Production Designer - Jamie Walker Mccall

Edited By - Peggy Tachdjian, Danielle Wang

Costume Designer - Lou Eyrich

Choreography - Casey Nicholaw

