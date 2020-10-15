Netflix releases film on heart-rending tale of Roona Begum

Pavitra Chalam, director said, “Rooting For Roona is a love story. Her mother’s love, our love for this little girl and an army of loved ones who helped us bring this film to Netflix and the world. In the face of terrifying vulnerability and profound loss we have been able to tell a story of hope. ”

Roona’s story first made global headlines in 2013, when a local photographer captured a photograph of her that went viral and triggered an amazing chain of events. She was born with a birth defect called hydrocephalus, which caused her head to swell to a huge size. Her parents, Abdul (17) and Fatema (22) were told by local hospitals in Tripura that nothing could be done. This 41-minute long documentary celebrates a little girl’s remarkable will to survive and her mother’s unconditional love.

Director Akshay Shankar said, “Roona’s story is as unpredictable as it is inspiring. She beat the odds so often that it became expected of her. In her own gentle way, she made herself heard and now the world will hear her story. I can safely say that the audience will never forget her.”

Like Roona, every year an estimated eight million children - six percent of total births worldwide - are born with a serious birth defect. Rooting For Roona issues a clarion call to the global health community to make birth defects a global health priority.

