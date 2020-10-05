Netflix launches the first teaser for Kaali Khuhi

Mumbai, October 5, 2020

Streaming entertainment service Netflix today announced that its new film, Kaali Khuhi, would release on October 30.

Directed by Terrie Samundra, the film has been produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb, and features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora in pivotal roles.