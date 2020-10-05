Netflix launches the first teaser for Kaali Khuhi

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
The film stars Shabana Azmi and Sanjeeda Shaikh, and will release on Netflix on October 30, 2020
Mumbai, October 5, 2020
Streaming entertainment service Netflix today announced that its new film, Kaali Khuhi, would release on October 30.
Directed by Terrie Samundra, the film has been produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb, and features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora in pivotal roles.
Kaali Khuhi is the story of Shivangi, a 10-year-old girl, who must save her family’s village in Punjab from the restless ghosts of its horrific past.
NNN