National Gallery of Modern Art offers virtual tour of its permanent collection amid lockdown

New Delhi, March 31, 2020

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) here is offering a virtual tour of its permanent collection amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

NGMA launched the facility on the eve of its 66th Foundation Day on March 29.

It is for the first time that NGMA has provided the facility of a virtual tour of its permanent collection to art lovers. NGMA Director-General Adwaita Gadanayak said the permanent collection reflects its repository as an institution of dynamic and progressive collective acumen.

NGMA'S virtual tour has plenty to explore and ponder over, he added.

“The sculptures, paintings and prints in the visual tour are a step further to showcase the hidden treasures of our reserve collection.

“ The NGMA presents this visual tour as a tribute to our modern masters and firmly believe that this would generate greater interest among people towards the legacy of sculptures, paintings and prints as a creative medium,“ he added.

NNN