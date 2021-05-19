National Gallery of Modern Art launches Audio-Visual Guide App

New Delhi, May 19, 2021

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Tuesday launched an Audio-Visual Guide App on International Museum Day.

The app would enable museum viewers to listen to anecdotes and stories related to the treasured Indian modern art exhibited in the gallery, on their smartphone, anywhere, anytime. It is an audio-visual guide for exploring the modern art treasures on display across galleries of the museum.

The app is available on both Google Playstore and the Apple Appstore. To listen to the narration, users need to download the app and navigate the content using the numbers mentioned. The same numbers will be on display next to the artwork at the Museum.

A web version of the app is also available for those not keen to download the app and can be accessed by just scanning the QR code at the location. The NGMA app and tours are free for all users.

"The museum tours are a rich mix of images, videos and voice. They aim to enhance the viewing experience of the visitors at the museum and also enable one to ‘visit’ the artworks virtually. The text is written in an interesting storytelling format with details about the artist, the thought behind the artwork and the techniques used in creating the piece," an official press release said.

NGMA Director General Adwaita Gadanayak said, “The launch of NGMA’s Audio-Visual Guide App is a major landmark. It will help people intimately connect with art. I especially hope that our children and youth will use the app prolifically, experiencing art as a vital expression of the human spirit.”

Founded in 1954 as the premier museum of modern art of a newly independent nation, the National Gallery Modern Art, New Delhi, houses and showcases masterpieces of the changing art forms spanning more than 150 years. The museum continues to reaffirm its role as a repository of modern and contemporary visual, plastic and new media arts.

The museum has a seminal collection of more than 2,000 artists. The line-up includes artists of the stature of Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore, Gaganendranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, Amrita Sher-Gil, Thomas Daniell and a few leading international artists. Some of the oldest works preserved at NGMA date back to 1857. With 12,000 square meters of exhibition space, it is one of the world's largest modern art museums.

