National Book Trust launches #StayHomeIndiaWithBooks initiative

New Delhi, March 26, 2020

In the wake of the countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and to encourage people to stay at home, the National Book Trust is providing 100 of its select and best-selling titles for free download and reading.

The books, in PDF format, can be downloaded from NBT's website.

Available in Hindi, English, Asamiya, Bangla, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Kokborok, Mizo, Bodo, Nepali, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu and Sanskrit, the books cover all genres of fiction, biography, popular science, teacher's handbook and books for children and young adults.

In addition, there are books by Tagore, by Premchand, and books on Mahatma Gandhi -- all in all, there are books for everyone in the family to read and enjoy. More titles will be added to the list.

Some select titles include, Holidays Have Come, Animals You can't Forget, Nine Little Birds, The Puzzle, Gandhi Tatva Satkam, Women Scientists in India, Activity-Based Learning Science, A Touch of Glass, Gandhi: Warrior of Non-Violence and many more.

The PDFs are for reading only, and any unauthorized or commercial use is not allowed.

