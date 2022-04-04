Saregama digitises another 10,000 retro songs, catalogue grows to 1,42,000

Mumbai, April 4, 2022

Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during the COVID-19 lockdown, music label Saregama has added 10,000 retro songs to its digital catalogue.

With songs like Ashok Kumar’s "Dekha Khayal Yaar Mein" from the 1930s mega buster Jeevan Naiya, Lata Mangeshkar's "Ummid Ki Rangin Jhoole" from the 1948 film Lahore and many more, these tracks from the golden years range from film to non-film music across various genres and languages, a press release from the company said.

"Rewarding its wide-ranging listeners, with new music and regional music, Saregama continues to democratise tunes which are no less than a blast from the past. During the lockdown, the team carried an extensive research while looking for these long lost tunes, to manual cleaning of each track for the listening experience -- every song has been converted from physical tapes into a digital format, thus setting a fitting name- Punarjanam," the release said.

The project was initiated almost two years ago, wherein team Saregama converted 11,000 songs into a digital format. "As we continue to step out of lockdown blues, an additional 10,000 songs will be a treat for the label’s esteemed audience," it said.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said, “With wide ranging interest in old classics and the dearth of their availability on the internet, we took this initiative in the lockdown, and will continue to make inroads in the digital music market by digitizing our catalogue. As a music label, this is our attempt to preserve our country’s music legacy and bring back the old classics for younger generation."

