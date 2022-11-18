Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival on November 29

Doha, November 18, 2022

Bollywood dancing sensation and actor Nora Fatehi is all set to perform live at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha on November 29 which will also feature other worldwide celebrities.

Fans from all over the world can look forward to 29 days of football, music, culture and lifestyle at the FIFA World Cup football from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

The free-entry fest will be organised at Al Bidda Park in the centre of Doha. It will feature 100 hours of live music, 64 FIFA World Cup matches on big screens, unique football matches with FIFA Legends and gourmet experiences.

The Fan Festival also has three zones–Live, Food and Play.

With 43 million followers and growing, Nora Fatehi is the most popular Arab artiste in the world on Instagram. Her featured YouTube videos have had more than 7 billion views overall.

With her popular song Dilbar, she became the first Arab African female artiste to reach 1 billion views on a single YouTube unit.

She made her singing debut in 2018 when she collaborated with the Moroccan band Fnaire to produce and sing the Arabic version of Dilbar, which gained her a huge Arab following.

