Muskaan Khan and Salman Ali's romantic single 'Kasam' out
Mumbai, February 12, 2022
Coinciding with Valentine's week, Taaleem, a Sajid-Wajid production has launched "Kasam", a romantic single by singers Muskaan Khan and Salman Ali.
Kasam, a portrayal of symbolism in love, stars the singers themselves, playing a young couple in love.
Directed by Nitin FCP & Nadeem Akhtar, Kasam is a love story that revolves around the theme of saving the symbol of your love in the relationship. The song is composed by music composer Sajid Khan, while the lyrics are penned by Danish Sabri.
Muskaan, the daughter of Sajid Khan, is a well-known playback singer while Salman Ali had won millions of hearts as a part of reality shows like Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.
Both the artistes have also lent their voices for the song Awara from Dabangg 3.
Kasam was shot in Alibaug, near Mumbai in Maharashtra, where the cast stayed and spent time together in Muskan’s farmhouse. Sajid Khan was also a part of the shoot.
