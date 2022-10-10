"Light The Sky", the fourth official soundtrack of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, featuring Arab female singers released

Doha, October 10, 2022

"Light The Sky", the fourth official soundtrack of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, featuring four Arab female singers was released here on Monday.

The single features the haunting vocals of Emirati singer Balqees, Moroccan-Canadian sensation Nora Fatehi, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco.

Nora Fatehi, a well-known Bollywood lyrics, has also rendered lines in Hindi in the song.

The song’s atmospheric and edgy music video also celebrates the groundbreaking inclusion of female referees at the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East by featuring all the six officials who will officiate at the tournament.

Stéphanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan will take charge of matches in Qatar, Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Díaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA will be assistant referees.

Light The Sky is the fourth single on the Official Soundtrack, following global hits Hayya Hayya (Better Together), Arhbo and The World is Yours to Take, with more releases to follow ahead of the start of the tournament on November 20.

The multi-song Official Soundtrack, spearheaded by the FIFA Sound strategy, is bringing together artistes, fans and players to share their passion by combining the universal languages of music and football.

“Light The Sky tells us to ‘shout if you’re with me' and brings to life the spirit of communal celebration of the FIFA World Cup – an energising message as we look forward to a game-changing tournament of firsts,” FIFA Entertainment Executive and song producer RedOne says.

“This is an inspirational song with its roots firmly in the Middle East. It is also fitting that the first-ever female referees at a FIFA World Cup are part of this release that will connect with football and music lovers of all ages.”

Rahma Riad said, “I was always encouraged to pursue my dream and create music that means something special. The upcoming FIFA World Cup represents an opportunity for others to pursue their dreams. Amazingly, this extraordinary football event is taking place in the Middle East and I am looking forward to the world discovering our beautiful region.”

Nora Fatehi said, “Football, like music, is a universal language that has a passionate following – and I have witnessed this with my own eyes wherever I have travelled across the globe. It has been a privilege to collaborate with such passionate and talented women to create something that celebrates our roots and the excitement of the FIFA World Cup.”

Balqees said, “This is a stunning piece of music, representing everything positive about the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East. This is an event that will bring people together from around the world and, through Light The Sky, we are demonstrating how we can lift each other and create something truly memorable.”

Manal said, “Light The Sky is a song that carries an inspirational message of hope and togetherness; a celebration of a groundbreaking FIFA World Cup for our region, as well as women's strength, creativity and determination. These are inspirational attributes that will be shared worldwide through this unique football festival in Qatar.”

