Jubin Nautiyal suffers injuries in accident, rushed to hospital

IANS

Mumbai, December 2, 2022

Singing sensation Jubin Nautiyal has suffered injuries in an accident and is being treated at a hospital in Mumbai.

The actor met with the accident in the early hours of Thursday.

A statement read: "The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase."

"Jubin will undergo an operation for his right arm after his accident. He has been advised to not use his right arm."

Nautiyal has firmly established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian music industry with global hits like 'Raataan Lambiyaan', 'Lut Gaye', 'Humnava Mere', and 'Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum', 'Tum Hi Aana' and 'Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra'.

