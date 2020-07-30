Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre commits suicide

Mumbai, July 30, 2020

Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre has allegedly committed suicide. He was 32.

Ashutosh was the husband of Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh. As per reports, Ashutosh committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Nanded town's Ganesh Nagar in the Marathwada region on Wednesday evening. The actor was found hanging in his apartment by his parents, sources said.

Ashutosh had featured in Marathi films like "Bhakar" and "Ichar Tharla Pakka".

The police is investigating the death, and the reason of suicide is yet to be ascertained. A case of accidental death has been registered with Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded.

Unconfirmed reports claim the actor was battling depression and just a few days ago, he had shared a video on social media in which he can be seen trying to find out the reasons why a person commits suicide.

IANS