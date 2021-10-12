Maradona: Blessed Dream, biopic series on footballer Diego Maradona, to release on October 29

New Delhi, October 12, 2021

"Maradona: Blessed Dream", an Amazon Original biopic series on legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Armando Maradona, will release on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories on October 29.

In a first for any international title, the series will release in India with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali alongside English, a press release from Amazon Prime Video said.

The biopic series, spanning 10 episodes, will follow the triumphs and challenges of the legendary football player, from his humble beginnings in Argentina, to his game changing career through Barcelona and Napoli, and his role in taking his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in ’86.

Maradona: Blessed Dream is a part of Prime Video India’s festive lineup, the release said.

It will have the following release schedule:

o October 29: Episodes 1 through 5

o November 5: Episodes 6 & 7

o November 12: Episode 8

o November 19: Episode 9

o November 26: Episode 10

Talking about the series’ multilingual release, Sushant Sreeram, Director - Marketing, India, Amazon Prime Video said, “Great stories transcend borders and there is nothing more universally inspiring than a story of sheer genius, motivation and hard work. Maradona: Blessed Dream goes beyond being just a biopic and narrates a tale that is inspiring, relatable and enjoyable for everyone.

"We are delighted to release the series in India in five local languages, enhancing its appeal and reach even further, and giving Maradona’s Indian fans a chance to experience the story of a widely-adored man, in a language of their choice," he said.