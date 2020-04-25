Malayalam TV actor Ravi Vallathol passes away

Thiruvananthapuram, April 25, 2020

Popular Malayalam TV serial actor Ravi Vallathol passed away at his residence here on Saturday. He was 67 and is survived by his wife.

Though he began in the Malayalam film industry as a lyricist and then as an actor, he was a favourite among the TV audience.

He had also authored short stories besides acting in 47 films and over a hundred TV serials in over a quarter of a century.

Son of hugely popular writer and drama artiste T. N. Gopinathan Nair, Vallathol was also the nephew of legendary poet Vallathol Narayana Menon.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the actor and said it's a huge loss to both the TV and film industry.

IANS