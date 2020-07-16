'Ludo', 'Torbaaz', 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' among six new films to release on Netflix

- Home
Mumbai, July 16, 2020
Abhishek Bachchan-starrer "Ludo", "Torbaaz" starring Sanjay Dutt, "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" featuring Bhumi Pednekar and the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Raat Akeli Hai" are among the new Bollywood films that will have a direct-to-OTT release in the coming months.
The films are among the line-up of 17 original stories, including six new films and two new series, unveiled by streaming entertainment service Netflix today.
"From thrillers to romantic comedies to lighthearted dramas, this unparalleled and diverse collection of entertaining stories will launch on Netflix in the coming months," a press release from Netflix said.
The multi-starrer Ludo, a comedy drama about four people whose lives collide with each other, also features Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney.
Torbaaz is an emotional story of transformation, while crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai also features Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Shweta Tripathi.
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a drama about two cousins and their quest for freedom, starring Konkona Sensharma along with Pednekar.
The films also include romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny (featuring Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey) and award-winning animated romance film Bombay Rose, the first Indian animation film ever selected to open Venice Critics’ Week.
The six films will join the upcoming slate of Netflix films which include the inspiring true story of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra); a dysfunctional family drama Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy (featuring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar); a horror story set in a village in Punjab Kaali Khuhi (featuring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora); Serious Men, a witty drama based on Manu Joseph’s novel (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad); an intense police drama Class Of ’83 (featuring Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii) and a dark comedy AK vs AK (starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap).
The two new series are Mismatched, a young adult romance (starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf) based on Sandhya Menon’s book ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’ and A Suitable Boy, based on the critically acclaimed book by Vikram Seth (starring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor), which will be available on Netflix globally except in the United States and Canada.
They join the lineup of upcoming series including Masaba Masaba (starring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves with Neil Bhoopalam); Bombay Begums, a contemporary drama (featuring Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand) and a fun dramedy Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (earlier titled Messy, starring Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur).
Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India said, “We are excited to share our lineup of stories across formats and multiple genres. We know our members have unique tastes, moods and needs - sometimes, they want to lean back and watch a delightful comedy, and at other times, they want a pulse-pounding thriller that brings them to the edge of their seats. We are so proud to bring these diverse stories created by acclaimed and emerging storytellers and producing partners. Together with the finest stories from around the world and our rapidly growing selection of licensed titles, we want to give our members something to discover and love on Netflix every day.”
