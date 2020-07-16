'Ludo', 'Torbaaz', 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' among six new films to release on Netflix

Mumbai, July 16, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer "Ludo", "Torbaaz" starring Sanjay Dutt, "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" featuring Bhumi Pednekar and the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Raat Akeli Hai" are among the new Bollywood films that will have a direct-to-OTT release in the coming months.

The films are among the line-up of 17 original stories, including six new films and two new series, unveiled by streaming entertainment service Netflix today.

"From thrillers to romantic comedies to lighthearted dramas, this unparalleled and diverse collection of entertaining stories will launch on Netflix in the coming months," a press release from Netflix said.

The multi-starrer Ludo, a comedy drama about four people whose lives collide with each other, also features Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney.

Torbaaz is an emotional story of transformation, while crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai also features Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya and Shweta Tripathi.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a drama about two cousins and their quest for freedom, starring Konkona Sensharma along with Pednekar.

The films also include romantic comedy Ginny Weds Sunny (featuring Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey) and award-winning animated romance film Bombay Rose, the first Indian animation film ever selected to open Venice Critics’ Week.