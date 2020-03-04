Kovind confers 61st Annual Lalit Kala Akademi Awards on 15 artists

New Delhi, March 4, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi Awards on 15 meritorious artists at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here today.

The artists were Anoop Kumar Manzukhi Gopi, David Malakar, Devendra Kumar Khare, Dinesh Pandya, Faruque Ahmed Halder, Hari Ram Kumbhawat, Keshari Nandan Prasad, Mohan Kumar T, Ratan Krishna Saha, Sagar Vasant Kamble, Satwinder Kaur, Sunil Thiruvayur, Tejaswi Narayan Sonawane, Yashpal Singh and Yashwant Singh.

The work of these artists will be on display till March 22 at the 61st National Exhibition of Art at the Lalit Kala Akademi galleries here.

The Akademi organises art exhibitions and award ceremonies every year to promote art as well as to honour talent. The exhibition brings together the works of brilliance from across the country and also encourages budding art talents to learn new tendencies and mediums in the world of painting, sculpture, graphics, photography, drawing, installation and multimedia etc.

The Akademi nominated a seven-member selection jury of eminent art practitioners, artists and critics from all over the country to finalise the list of artists to be awarded from among 283 artworks selected by the first tier jury.

The National Exhibition of Art not only brings together the precious work of art and talent together from across the country but also showcases the finer nuances of Indian culture and aesthetics to the world, thus promoting the Indian artworks in the international art market.

The works of eminent artists Anjolie Ela Menon, Paramjeet Singh, Arpita Singh, Gogi Sarojpal, late John Fernandes and Vasudev Kamat are also scheduled to be displayed at the exhibition under the Special Invitation category.

