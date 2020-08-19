Khushbu Sundar undergoes eye surgery

Chennai, August 19, 2020

South star and politician Khushbu Sundar has undergone eye surgery. Khushbu tweeted a picture with a bandaged eye to share the news.

"Hi friends, will be inactive for a while as I had to go under a knife for my eye this morning.. promise to be back soon. Take care, wear a mask if heading out and maintain a distance," she wrote.

Khushbu, who started as a child artiste in Bollywood in the eighties, made her debut in a lead role opposite Jackie Shroff in the 1985 release, "Jaanoo". She went on to court superstardom in South Indian films. Khushbu has appeared opposite top stars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Vijayakanth, Sarath kumar, Chiranjeevi, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Sathyaraj and Prabhu among others.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in the upcoming film "Annaatthe". The film is directed by Siva, and co-stars Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, and Prakash Raj.

IANS